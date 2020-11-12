1/
Robert G. Pfeiffenberger
1930 - 2020
Robert G. Pfeiffenberger

Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Lillian M. Pfeiffenberger (Nee Hardesty) for 56 years. Loving father of Susan Zoellner, Michael Pfeiffenberger, Jean (Vincent) Cerchio, Tina (Budgie) Nickoson, Stephen (Colleen) Pfeiffenberger and the late Debbi Miller. Father-in-law of Douglas Miller. Devoted grandfather of Nicole (Joseph) Kleeman, Stephanie (Brian) Weller, Rob (Megan) Zoellner, Devin, Danielle, Delanie Miller, Brian, Alyssa Cerchio, Lauren, Jonathan, Matthew Nichoson, Tyler, Emma Pfeiffenberger and the late Andrew Cerchio and Bobbie Nickoson. Cherished great grandfather of Aubrey, Quinton, Stella, Charlotte and Nolan. Faithful son of the late Earl and Rose Pfeiffenberger. Dear brother of Ginny (Newt) Worthington, John (Connie) Pfeiffenberger and the late Thomas Pfeiffenberger. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Robert served in the USMC and was a VP of Good Samaritan Hospital. Passed away on November 9, 2020 at 90 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on MONDAY from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard of Clairvaux (Taylor Creek), 7130 Harrison Ave. on TUESDAY at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Assoc, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or Cincinnati VAMC (Attention Voluntary Services) 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45220 www.bjmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernard of Clairvaux
NOV
17
Service
11:30 AM
St. Joseph New Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
