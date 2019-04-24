|
|
Robert G. Tucker
New Richmond - Robert G. Tucker, age 96, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean Tucker for 63 years, loving father to Tammy (Matt) Deweese and Jack (Bridgette) Tucker. Cherished grandfather to McCall, Levi, Grace, Riley and Bailey. Dear brother of the late Malcolm Tucker and the late Jean Ellison. Much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. A strong leader of character who encouraged and supported everyone he touched. Natural role model with countless treasured and abiding friendships. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 200 Union St, New Richmond OH 45157. An informal gathering of friends of Bob and Jean will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 10 @ Stillmeadow Country Club. All are welcome. www.faresjradel.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019