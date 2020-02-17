|
|
Robert "Bob" Garza
Kings Mills - Robert "Bob" Garza, loving father of Tracey Peters, Mandy (Chris) Capparelli, and Casey Garza. Cherished grandfather of Corey and Amy Peters and Evan and Mia Capparelli. Devoted partner of Susan Stratton-Beaufore. Dear brother of 5. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Age 64. Public Visitation Sat. Feb. 22nd from 9AM-11AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Private Family Services to take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020