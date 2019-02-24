Services
St Andrew Church
552 Main St
Milford, OH 45150
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Milford, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Robert George Huber

Milford - Robert George Huber age 93 of Milford died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born August 12, 1925 in Cincinnati, the son of Joseph and Anna Wassman Huber. After returning from active duty with the Navy during WWII, he attended Xavier University. He married Melba Mees Huber on September 30, 1950 and cherished their 60 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2010. He is survived by two daughters, Jeanette Marcum (Gary) and Theresa Drees (Ron, deceased), along with three sons Michael J. (Heidi), Daniel R. (Allean), and Kenneth P. Huber, 13 grandchildren,11 great grandchildren and his sister, Dorothy Revercomb. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister and three brothers. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Milford, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM with Reverend Chris Geiger officiating the Mass. Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to s Family Support 11218 John Galt Boulevard Suite 103 Omaha, NE 68137. www.evansfuneralhome.com
