Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary
7820 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary,
7820 Beechmont Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Robert Glueck Dds Obituary
Robert Glueck, DDS

Cincinnati - Robert Charles Glueck, DDS, age 75, passed away on April 15, 2019. Cherished father of Robert (Gayle) Glueck, Jr. and Jeffrey Glueck, brother of Joy Partridge, Carol Berry, Gerald Glueck, Mary Alice Pojanowski and the late William Glueck. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 7820 Beechmont Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45255. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Clermont County Special Olympics, 2040 US-50, Batavia, OH 45103.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
