Robert Granger
Cincinnati - Robert J. Granger beloved husband of the late Fay K. Granger (DePowell), dear father of Suzanne (John) McCormick, Barbara Granger, the late Stephen (Sandy) Granger, Anne (Rob) Martina, Alex (Pam Poland) Granger, Chris (Angele) (the late Wendy) Granger, Allison (John) Reder, and Laura (Mike) McLeod. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Virginia (James) Glassmeyer. Passed away August 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Inner-City Schools Education Fund (CISE), 100 East Eighth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019