Robert Grant Maddox
Florence - founder of Maddox Garden Center & Landscaping in Florence, KY passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY at the age of 82. He was born on his family farm, where Maddox Garden Center & Landscaping currently operates, on December 11, 1937; the son of the late Frank Grant and Archmarie Lucas Maddox. Robert graduated from Boone County High School in 1955 and has served on the Alumni Association for many years. Following graduation, he attended The University of Kentucky, having graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Robert lived his life by his service and his faith. He was a lifetime member, from the moment he was born until his recent passing, of Erlanger Baptist Church where he had previously served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Robert had also been a part of organizations such as the local Kiwanas Club and Jaycee's, as well as serving on the Board of Directors for the former Boone State Bank. Robert was extremely involved and passionate about the Kenton County Fair, having been a founding member and serving as Treasurer since its inception. In his down time, Robert enjoyed spending winters in Astatula, FL where he enjoyed fishing and playing cards with his friends. He also enjoyed cooking chicken at the Boone County Fair, watching sports and cheering on the University of Kentucky basketball team. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his beloved family whom he cherished dearly. Robert was preceded in death by his caring parents and one brother, William Lucas "Bill" Maddox. He is survived by the love of his life that he met in the 5th grade and whom he was married to for 63+ years, Bonita Brown Maddox; caring children, Michelle (Raymond) Maddox McGrath, Kimberly Maddox Delaney and Scott Robert (Elizabeth) Maddox; brother, Donald Lee "Don" Maddox; grandchildren, Jordan Robert (Beth) Delaney, Logan William (Bethany) Delaney, Sydney Katherine Delaney, Taylor McKenzie Maddox, Reagan Matthew Maddox, Rachel Caroline Maddox McGrath and great-granddaughter, Abigail Maddox Delaney; as well as many other close relatives and friends. A visitation for Robert will take place from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirement we will be limiting our building and church occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing. Please be prepared for a possible waiting line as we will be closely monitoring the occupancy in order to promote a safe environment for all those attending. A funeral service will take place the following day, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Erlanger Baptist Church, 116 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018. Robert will then be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that expressions of sympathy be directed to any of the following places: Erlanger Baptist Church (see address above); Kenton County Fair Association, P.O. Box 101, Independence, KY 41051; or Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090. For directions, to view the Celebration of Life tribute video, to leave a condolence message or share a memory of Robert for his family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
