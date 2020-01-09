Resources
Bob Alexander, beloved husband of Kay Alexander (nee Coffman) devoted father of Phil, Craig (Kathleen) and Diane, dear grandfather of Natalie and Maggie Alexander. Died Dec. 24, 2019, at age 86. Memorial and visitation Saturday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at 4286 Marival Way, Mason, OH 45040. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or Cincinnati Public Library.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
