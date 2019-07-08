|
|
Robert H. Faehr
Hebron - Robert H. Faehr, 84, of Hebron, Kentucky passed away on July 2, 2019 at St Elizabeth, Florence. He was born to Alexander and Margaret (Herzog) Faehr. He married Geraldine Cook and she preceded him in death in 2015. Robert retired after 60 years in the trucking business. He loved spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed spending their inheritance at the casino!
In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Gette and brother David Faehr.
Robert is survived by his children Roseann Fryman, Robin DuChemin, Karen (Mike Craft) Price, Traci (Michelle) Barrett, Paula (Bill) Truviano, Bob (Holly Releford) Faehr, Jr., Anthony (Sharon) Faehr and Mike (Miranda Truviano) Faehr; brothers Ed (Shirley) Faehr and Ron (Mary) Faehr; sisters Norma Thompson and Lexi Skalsky; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home in Robert's memory.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 8 to July 9, 2019