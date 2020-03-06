Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015

Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
1933 - 2020
Robert Hardin Obituary
Robert Hardin

Robert Hardin, 87 of Highland Heights, KY passed away on March 4, 2020. He attended Latonia Christian Church and was an Army Veteran. Bob retired from Christ Hospital after 20 plus years. He was preceded in death by his Wives, Myrna Hardin, Lorraine Hardin & Rose Hardin, also a Daughter, Cathy Monroe. Bob is survived by his Children, Steve Hardin (Sharon), Michael Hardin (Jackie), David Hardin (Lisa), John Hardin (the late, Jackie) and Patricia Harper; Special Step-daughter, Janet Niemer; Caretaker, Joe Smothers; Brother, Charles Hardin; Sister, Pauline Richardson. A visitation will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the service at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
