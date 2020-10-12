1/1
Robert Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Harris

Cincinnati - Robert W. Harris age 81 of Cincinnati passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1939 in Yonkers, NY the son of the late William H. and Monte Faye (nee Craven) Harris. Robert was an engineer for many years with GE Aviation. He is survived by four children Janna (Robert) Owens, Janie (Jason) Privett, Dan Harris, and John Weigel; four grandchildren Devin Owens, Dylan Owens, Benjamin Privett, and Liam Privett; one sister Betty (Gordon) McIntosh; two brothers Ralph (Joyce) Harris, and David (Stephanie) Harris. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Harris and his life partner Paula Kolbe. Visitation will be on Friday October 16, 2020 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the service at 7:00PM with Mr. Tom Wahl officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved