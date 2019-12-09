Services
Mason - HEIDEMAN, Robert G. Sr. Loving husband of the late Wilma D. (nee Barrere), loving father of Carol (Edward) Striker, Roberta (David) Sheppard, Patricia (Mark) Krone and Robert (Angie) Heideman, Jr. Passed on December 4, 2019, at the age of 96. Visitation held on Friday, December 13th, at The Christian Village at Mason Chapel from 10:00am - 11:00am; Catholic Service at 11:00am. Donations in memory of Robert may be made to MCV Christian Benevolent Association. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
