Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes
Cincinnati - Robert Hilgefort, husband to the late Janis Rose (nee Streicher), son to the late John and Edna Hilgefort, brother to the late Rose A, Florence, John E. and Arthur Hilgefort. Robert is survived by sister-in-laws and brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Robert passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 95. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes beginning at 11:00am until time of service at Noon.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
