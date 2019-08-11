|
|
Robert Hinkle
Monroe - Beloved husband of Erica (nee Hawkins). Passed away suddenly, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 50. Adored son of Carolyn E. (nee Gross) Hinkle. Dear nephew of John T. (Christine Doerfler) Gross. Cherished grandson of the late John G. and Marian S. Gross. Rob was a 20-year employee of MCCS, Inc. Private service for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Stray Animal Adoption Program or Caracole, Inc.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019