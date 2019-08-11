Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Robert Hinkle

Robert Hinkle Obituary
Robert Hinkle

Monroe - Beloved husband of Erica (nee Hawkins). Passed away suddenly, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 50. Adored son of Carolyn E. (nee Gross) Hinkle. Dear nephew of John T. (Christine Doerfler) Gross. Cherished grandson of the late John G. and Marian S. Gross. Rob was a 20-year employee of MCCS, Inc. Private service for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Stray Animal Adoption Program or Caracole, Inc.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
