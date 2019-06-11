Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Honaker Obituary
Robert Honaker

Wilder - Robert Alton Honaker, 55, of Wilder, passed away on Saturday, June 8th. He was a Supervisor with Peck, Hannaford & Briggs HVAC and a member of St. Therese Church, Southgate. Rob was dad, son, brother and papaw. He never knew a stranger, and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Rob was extremely personable, always willing to help friends or strangers just out of the kindness of his heart. He was a public servant through and through and the best neighbor anyone could ask for. Rob was also a lover of sports, the outdoors and his dogs. He will be missed dearly. Rob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret Honaker (nee. Geiman); parents, Harvey & Hester Honaker and brother, Rick Honaker. Robert is survived by his daughters, Bobbie (Brian) Stewart, Kristi Kemper & Natalie (Nik) Geiman; son, Nathaniel Geiman; sisters, Kathy Robinson & Karen (Gary) Mobley; brother, Ray (Mary) Honaker; grandchildren, Alicia Stewart, Ayden Rothan, Makayla Brock, Jaxon Harrington & Brendan Wyly; father in law, David Geiman, mother in law, Joan Geiman; sisters in law, Kim (Bob) Youtsey, Missy (Drew) Nurre & Kathy Geiman; brothers in law, David II, Sean (Tina), Garry, Louie, Teddy (Stephanie) and Brian Geiman. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 12th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 13th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas, with the burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Memorials are suggested to St. Therese Parish, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071 or to the City of Wilder, 520 Licking Pike, Wilder, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 11, 2019
