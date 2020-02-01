|
|
Robert House
West Chester - Robert J. House loving son of the late Mary E. (House) Boswell and Rodney House, beloved brother of Philip (Debi), Rodney Wayne (Debbie) and Lisa (Jerry) Cunningham. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Robert passed away January 31, 2020, at the age of 58. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020