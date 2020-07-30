1/1
Robert Hughes
1946 - 2020
Robert Hughes

Cincinnati - Hughes, Robert Passed Sunday, July 19, 2020 Age 73 years. Visitation Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at New Prospect Baptist Church. Funeral Service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Prospect Baptist Church. Burial at oak Hills Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Prospect Baptist Church
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
JC Battle and Sons Funeral Home
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
I was rather "shocked" to learn of Bob's passing, even though I had learned of his illness earlier this year from Blossie. Our families knew each other in Rocky Mount, NC... when we were in high school in the mid-1960's, and Robert and I were "homies" at Livingstone College, Salisbury, NC in the late 1960's. Ironically, Bob and I are pictured (in close proximity to each other) in a group photo, which was taken at our college's April 5th, 1968 silent march into downtown Salisbury...on the day after Dr King was assassinated. After Robert graduated in 1969, he never returned to the campus until 2018. During the past couple of years, he and I communicated often, and he even re-established communications with some of his Livingstone College Alpha Phi Alpha frat brothers and 1969 classmates. (Robert was even an athlete, and was a member of the Tennis team in school.)
In the Fall of 2018...Bob went to LC's homecoming and was reunited with his classmates and friends. They were VERY elated and ecstatic to see him once again. I am, indeed, saddened (just as his friends/classmates will be
grief-stricken-ed) by Bob's passing! May he rest in eternal PEACE!
Beverly Fields Burnette
Family Friend
July 27, 2020
Condolences to the Hughes family
Joyce Livingston
Family Friend
July 27, 2020
My wife and I offer our condolences to Robert's family. He was my classmate. The One of a Kind, Class of 1969
Thomas Faniel
Classmate
July 27, 2020
Rest In Peace my Livingstone College 1969 classmate and fraternity brother!, Alpha Phi Alpha
Marshall Jackson
Classmate
July 27, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. He will be sorely missed.
Thanking God for the impact his life had on so many!
Pamela Garcia
Family
