I was rather "shocked" to learn of Bob's passing, even though I had learned of his illness earlier this year from Blossie. Our families knew each other in Rocky Mount, NC... when we were in high school in the mid-1960's, and Robert and I were "homies" at Livingstone College, Salisbury, NC in the late 1960's. Ironically, Bob and I are pictured (in close proximity to each other) in a group photo, which was taken at our college's April 5th, 1968 silent march into downtown Salisbury...on the day after Dr King was assassinated. After Robert graduated in 1969, he never returned to the campus until 2018. During the past couple of years, he and I communicated often, and he even re-established communications with some of his Livingstone College Alpha Phi Alpha frat brothers and 1969 classmates. (Robert was even an athlete, and was a member of the Tennis team in school.)

In the Fall of 2018...Bob went to LC's homecoming and was reunited with his classmates and friends. They were VERY elated and ecstatic to see him once again. I am, indeed, saddened (just as his friends/classmates will be

grief-stricken-ed) by Bob's passing! May he rest in eternal PEACE!

Beverly Fields Burnette

Family Friend