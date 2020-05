Robert "Bob" I. HamptonIndependence - Robert "Bob" I. Hampton, 77, of Independence, KY passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was a former stable manager of 22 years at Turfway Park and a 17 year manager for the Deters Company in their liquor store. Bob was very personable, a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a Maker's Mark Ambassador who enjoyed working, collecting liquor bottles and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Mona Hampton, daughter: Laura Hampton and son: Mark Knasel. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 24 years: Wanda Kumler Hampton; daughters: Kelli (Brandon) Williams and Tracy (Todd) Addison; sons: Michael (Lisa) Whitlock and Tony (Trina) Knasel; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way and his beloved dog Farley. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment following at Highland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance c/o www.thoroughbredaftercare.org . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com