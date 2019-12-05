|
|
Fr. Robert J. Bueter, S.J.
Cincinnati - Fr. Robert J. Bueter, S.J., passed December 2, 2019 in Libertyville, Illinois. He was 77 years old. May he rest in peace.
Bob is survived by two sisters, one brother, three nieces, eight grand nieces, and five grand nephews who affectionately knew him as "Bobby". He was raised in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. After graduating from Cincinnati's St. Xavier High School in 1960, he entered the Chicago Province of the Society of Jesus at Milford, Ohio. He was ordained in 1973 in Cincinnati.
As a Jesuit, Bob earned several degrees including a Bachelor's Degree in Classics and a Master's Degree in Philosophy from Fordham University. Later in life Bob earned his Doctorate in Catholic Studies from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati.
During his many years as a Jesuit he was engaged in secondary education starting at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois and then was asked to use his administrative gifts in the role of principal of St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago for eight years. As principal, Bob helped the school become a co-educational institution. At other points he served as an assistant to the president at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati and asvice president for development at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.
From 1990 to 1999, his most beloved assignment was at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, Kentucky. He was principal for a year and then presidentfor eight years. As president, Bob helped raise enrollment at Lexington Catholic from 325 to over 750 students.The buildings and grounds were expanded, adding classrooms, a garden with fountain, a baseball field, and a fieldhouse& weight room, a practice field, and bleachers. He greatly improved and expanded the athletics program, including instituting a football team. In honor of all Bob did for athletics at the school, Lexington Catholic built the Robert J. Bueter, S.J. Athletic Center in 2000 in his honor.
From 2000 to 2013 while pursuing a doctorate, he generously served the various works in service of the Catholic Church and his brother Jesuits: most notably as associate director of the Lumen Christi Institute (2003-2006), and as the associate director of Xavier University's Center for Catholic Education. In 2013, Bob eagerly returned to Kentucky where he could engage his love for the horses but even more so, his love for Lexington Catholic High School where he served as an assistant to the president up until his death.
Wake:St. Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore St., Cincinnati, OH 45202, Friday, December 6, 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 7, 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by reception in the parish center followed by burial at Milford Jesuit Cemetery. Full obituary available plus condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019