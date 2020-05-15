Robert "Bob" J. Burnes



Robert "Bob" J. Burnes beloved husband of Adina B. Burnes (nee Cole) devoted father of Bobbie Burnes and Jim (Brenda) Burnes, caring step-father of David (Kathy), Gregory (Alisa), and Robert Cooper, dear brother of Richard and the late Jack Burnes, loving grandfather of Alyson, Kristine, Carrie, Brent, Karissa, Kyle, and John, also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Died May 15, 2020 at age 94. Private Service and Burial. Memorials to Salem Baptist Church or Anderson Twp. Fire and Rescue or Windhorse Sanctuary. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









