Robert J. Christen
Cleves - Robert J. Christen, beloved husband of Christine. Loving father to Abby (Patrick) Reed, and was Bob to Lucy and Ethan Reed. Bob was past Vice-President of C.H.C Fabricating and Manufacturing. He was a member of Clovernook Country Club. Passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Age 76. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 24th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 10:30AM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martin Place (45211). In lieu of flowers, donations requested to or to Children's Hospital. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020