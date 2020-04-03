Services
Mt. Washington - Robert J. Finn husband of the late Flora L. Finn (nee Hehn) beloved father of Sue (Phil) Courtier, Patty Gatian, Peggy (Rick) Keller, and Mike (Cathy) Finn, brother of the late Jewel Kida, dear grandfather of Tracey, Rob, Tim (Lauren), Bryan (Lauren), Ben (Dawn), Brittany (John), Tara (Brooks), and Kelsey (Bill), also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Died April 1, 2020 at age 92 years. Formerly of Mt. Washington. Service Private. A Memorial/Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a Later Date. Bob retired as Sergeant from the Cincinnati Police Department after 30 years of service. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. Memorials to Locust Corner United Methodist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
