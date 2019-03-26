Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp.
Robert J. "Bob" Foliano

Robert J. "Bob" Foliano Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Foliano

Union Twp. - Robert J. "Bob" Foliano, age 60 years of Union Twp., died Mar. 23, 2019, beloved husband for 28 years to the late Ronda L. Foliano (nee Smith), devoted father of Brandy (Ryan) Kramer, Jimmy (Molly) Foliano, and Stacey (Alex) Powell, son of the late James and Mary Foliano, dear brother of Nancy (Jim) Schlosser and Tom (Cathy) Foliano, loving grandfather of Giana, Sophia, Ella, Lucia, Liam, and Adeline, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Fri. Mar. 29, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
