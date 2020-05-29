Robert J. Kling
Robert J. Kling

Robert J. Kling beloved husband of Maxine Kling (Custer) devoted father of Robert (Colleen), Greg (Kim) & Jeff (Michelle) Kling and Julie (Steve) Parks, dear brother of Jean (the late Dick) Baun, Margie (Joe) Ziemianski, & the late Richard (the late Loretta) Kling, also survived by 11 grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Died May 27, 2020 at the age of 82 yrs. Resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Tues. June 2, at 10:30 AM, following the Mass burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Immaculate Heart of Mary School (Cincinnati, OH). T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
