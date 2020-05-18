Robert J. Lakeman
Robert J. Lakeman, died on May 16, 2020 at the age of 86. He leaves behind his wife Arleen, step-children, Thomas (Lynetta) Tanner, Mark (Kim) Tanner and Amy (Bob) Carr; step-grandchildren, Amanda, Anthony, Brad, David and Bethany and 4 step-great-grandchildren. Robert joins his parents in death along with 10 other siblings. Robert enjoyed golf, bowling and was an avid crossword puzzler. He and Arleen have been long time members of St. Paul Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul on Wednesday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Attendance will be limited to 33% capacity and social distancing standards will apply. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Hwy. Florence, KY 41042 or to the Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St. #1206 Cincinnati, OH 45203.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
