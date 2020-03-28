Resources
Robert J. Metz Jr.

Robert J. Metz Jr. Obituary
Colerain Twp. - Devoted husband for 49 years to Linda Metz (nee Webster), loving father of Christopher and Kevin (Alyisha) Metz, beloved grandfather of Taylor, Grace, Tanner and Julia, son of the Ruth (nee Dinsmore) and the late Robert J. Metz, Sr., brother of Kerry, Dennis (Angelita), Colleen (Bill) Snyder and Steve Metz. Bob was a 1966 graduate of Roger Bacon, spent 27 years as a U.S. Navy Seabee, worked as an electrician for 45 years, a member of the Greenhills American Legion and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends. Bob passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020 at age 71. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roger Bacon H.S. or St. John Neumann Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
