Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Robert J. Obrecht Obituary
Robert J. Obrecht

Cincinnati - Robert J. Beloved husband of the late Catherine M. (Nee: Bell) Obrecht. Devoted father of Tim (Mary) Obrecht and Mary (William) Gentry. Cherished grandfather of three. Dear brother of the late Chester Obrecht. Passed away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation will take place on Thurs. July 18th, at Holy Family Church from 9:00am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. If so desired, memorials may be made to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
