Robert J. Priebe
Mason - Beloved husband of Elnor Priebe (nee Fruechtnicht) for 70 years. Devoted father of Steve (Pattie) Priebe, Lynne (James) Massey and Christy (Ian) Frank. Cherished grandfather of Luke, Katie, Rachel, Claire, Madeline and Thomas. Great-grandfather of Charlee, Tyson, Crosby and Melanie. Dear brother of Don Priebe and the late Ken and George Priebe. Departed on September 12, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16th from 10 am until Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Memorial donations may be made to the at www.alz.org/cincinnati/donate. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019