Robert J. Steinher, Sr.



Anderson Twp. - Robert J. Steinher Sr., beloved husband of Paula D. Steinher (nee Fugate) devoted father of Robin (Chris) Gans, Kimberly Leman, Danielle (Ari) Lisner, Robert Steinher Jr., Edward Steinher, and the late Erin Steinher, caring step-father of Tammy (the late Chris) Donaldson, Verna White, Joe and the late Fred Otis, dear brother of Raymond (Patti) and James (Linda) Steinher, Karen (Tom) Kohut, also survived by 16 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Died May 14, 2020 at age 77. Residence Anderson Twp. Private Service. Memorials to Cincinnati Police Museum. Bob was a retired Cincinnati Police Officer. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store