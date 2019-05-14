|
|
Robert Joseph Eviston
Ft. Mitchell - Robert Joseph Eviston, 76 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his residence. Bob was born on December 19, 1942, in Newport, Kentucky to the late, Ed and Kathryn Young Eviston. He is also predeceased by his brothers, Ed, Paul, Tucker, Dave, and Don. Bob is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Gearding Eviston. He was an amazing father to Kathy Ziegler (Steve Cahill), Kelly Eviston-Quinnett (Jonathan Rau), Robert Eviston (Kelli), and Molly Ellison (Andy). He will be missed by his sisters and brother, Mary Kay Hehman (Roger), Pam Grout (Ed), Terri Carl, and Kevin Eviston (Renee). Bob was a proud grandfather to Robert (Mekenzie), Bradley, and Will Ziegler; Abigail (Danny), Chloe, and Gabe Quinnett; Delaney, Ty, and Quinn Eviston; Annie, Eli, and Drew Ellison, and Joseph Rau; and great-grandfather to Louie Ziegler. Bob grew up on the Hill in South Newport and attended Covington Latin School. He worked for 28 years at the Kroger Company and an additional 5 years at Club Chef where his dedication, integrity and amazing penmanship were his hallmark. Bob enjoyed a lively political debate, crossword puzzles, a fine cigar, the occasional "high ball", a Jameson on St Patrick's Day, Black Jack and golfing with his many friends that donned him with the nickname "EAGLE BOB." What he loved most was attending his grandkids sporting events and recitals. He particularly enjoyed trips to the Casino with Barbie, celebrating anything with his mother, brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends (They went through a lot of ice). He was a GREAT Person that brought love and laughter to the lives of those lucky enough to know him. He is playing with "House" money now. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Mother of God Church, 119 W 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be sent to Team "B"elieve, an organization that was established to support Brian "B" Eviston and his family, as he wins against A.L.S, as well as to support the broader A.L.S. community. 5816 Granite Spring Dr. Cold Spring, Ky 41076. Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 16, 2019