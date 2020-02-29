|
|
Robert Joseph Rogers
Mt. Washington - Robert Joseph Rogers, 93 of Mt. Washington, died peacefully 2/27 surrounded by loving family. "Bob" retired as Advertising Director for Federated Dept. Stores. He grew up in Oakley and was a 1945 grad of Purcell HS. During the post-war Occupation, he played basketball, baseball, football, and boxed while drawing for Army publications with the 3rd in Berlin. Bob was an avid Cincinnati Sports fan, a member of Moeller K of C and will be remembered for his sharp wit. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan (nee Sicking), and children Gary (Becky) Rogers, Amy (Tom) Schmidt, Kevin, Tim (Jennifer Smith) Rogers, Theresa (Nick) Ciampone. Cherished grandpa of Robert (Allison) Rogers, Rachael (Ryan) Doll, Nikki (Tom) Witterstaetter, Noelle (Bryan) Westerlund, Michael Rogers, Grady and Danny Schmidt, Maria, Isabel, and Chrissy Ciampone, and Gus Smith-Rogers. Great-grandfather to Prudence, Lucy, and Evelynn. Memorial Mass is 3/4 at 10:30 am with family visitation at 9:30 am at Guardian Angels Church, 6539 Beechmont Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moeller K of C, 2651 Bartels Rd, 45244.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020