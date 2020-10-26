Robert Joseph Rohling, 91 of Villa Hills, Ky, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born on April 4, 1929 in Covington Ky to the late Theodore & Stella Rohling. Bob was preceded in death by his brothers: Leonard Rohling, Gerald Rohling, Walter Rohling & Paul Rohling and sister: Theresa Rohling "Sr. Mary Bernadette" of the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery of Whitesville, KY. A graduate of Holmes High School in 1947 and the Cincinnati Mechanical Institute in 1949, he worked for the Kroger Co before serving in the Navy from 1950-1954. In 1956 he returned to the family home in Covington where he lived until 2007 when he moved into Madonna Manor in Villa hills, KY. Bob was member of St. Aloysius Parish for 56 years until it burned in 1985 when the family became members of Mother of God Parish. Bob volunteered as an Assistant Scout Master, with the Catholic RCIA program, Right to Life, and for 21 years with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, serving as President of his conference for 5 of those years. A devoted and faithful servant of our Lord, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His gentle and caring soul touched so many lives. He was known for his easy smile and a ready joke (or 10). He was even ready with a parting joke for us: What did one casket say to another casket? Is that you coffin? A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011 at 12:05 P.M. Interment: St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Due to Kentucky Covid-19 Mandates, face masks should be worn inside of the church. Temperatures will be taken at the door. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested in Bob's name to the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery 8564 Crisp Rd, Whitesville, KY 42378 or at Nunsp@passionistnuns.org or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Mother of God Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
. Written condolences may be sent to the family c/o Serenity Funeral Care.