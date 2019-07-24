|
Robert Keller
West Chester - Keller, Robert W., 7/21/19, age 66, resident of West Chester, Ohio. Devoted husband of Brenda L. (nee Cox) Keller for 46 years. Loving father of Paul "Ryan" (Kira) Keller and Rebecca (Kevin) Morgan. Son of the late Mervyn F. & Almira P. (nee Hulick) Keller. Brother of Mervyn C. (Janet) Keller and the late Marilyn K. Keller. Dear grandfather of Ethan, Ashlyn and Adriana Keller, Charles and Alyssa Morgan. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Robert loved history, classic cars, was an avid gardener and master teacher. He graduated from Glen Este High School in 1970, Miami University in 1974. He taught in The Lakota Local School District for 30 years and worked with gifted students in Deer Park City Schools for 3 years. Robert had also worked for HC Nutting and for Dryer Vent Wizard. Donations may be directed to or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019