|
|
Robert Kinser
Florence - Robert A. "Bob" Kinser, 56, of Florence, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence. Bob was a member of Colonel Clay Masonic Lodge #159 and was an avid UK Basketball fan. He was very interested in dogs, especially his own, and his Harley motorcycle. Bob was best known for his involvement in the YMCA Blue Ridge Leaders Association and was passionate about coaching kids in any sport. He also loved hanging out with his family and friends. Survivors include his father, Robert Melvin Kinser of Melbourne, KY; sister, Jackie (Rod) Ellis of Bowling Green; nieces, Catherine and Emily Ellis of Bowling Green; aunts, uncles and many cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Griffis Kinser. Visitation is on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM all in Erlanger Baptist Church, 116 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Boone County Animal Shelter, 5643 Idlewild Rd, Burlington, KY 41005. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019