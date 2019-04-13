|
Robert "Bob" Koenig
Union - Robert "Bob" Thomas Koenig, 70, of Union, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence. Bob worked as a graphic design architect for Fern Company for 48 years. He was an avid UK basketball and football fan, but family was the most important thing, especially Sue. She was the love of his life. Bob will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pauline Koenig; and his brother-in-law, Larry Bush. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Susan Koenig of Union; his children, Cassy (Kyle Anderson) Koenig, Jaime (Jason) LaCroix, and Scott (Cathy) Coyle; his siblings, Denise Bush, David (Vicky) Koenig, and Wally (Barb) Koenig. He also leaves behind his 8 grandchildren, Carlee, Jackson, Landon, Mason, Blake, Sadee, Evelee, and Delanee Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 11:00AM-12:30PM at Grace Fellowship Church in Florence, KY. A funeral service for Bob will follow the visitation at 12:30PM at the church. Burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to: Grace Fellowship Church 9379 Gundpowder Road Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be made to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019