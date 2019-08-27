Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, KY
Robert "Bob" Kremer


1937 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Kremer Obituary
Robert "Bob" Kremer

Cold Spring - Robert "Bob" Leo Kremer, age 81, of Cold Spring, KY passed away at home on Friday, August 23, 2019. The son of Bernard Nicholaus Kremer and Josephine Louise Eisen Kremer born on October 25, 1937 in Bellevue, KY. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a good friend to many, a good neighbor, and lifelong catholic. He attended St. Mary High School and was a member of St. Anthony Church, Bellevue and St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Bob was also a member of the Newport Elks and the Taylor Mill Moose Lodge. He was a retired truck driver for Western, Budig and Aberdeen Express. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 49 years, Betty Jane Kremer (nee Simon); sisters, Laverne Rooney (John) and Rosemary Dierig (Ron). He is survived by his sister, Joann Sheanshang (Tony); children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Karen Brooks (Dave), David Brooks, Jr (Amy), Bailey Moses, Laura Brooks, Sarah Lucas (Tyler), Ayra Lucas; Patty Reams, Jimmy Reams, Ben Reams (Shayla), Benjamin Reams; Nancy Kremer (Rich Immegart) Patrick Strickley, Erik Immegart (Kelsey), Camden Immegart, Carly Immegart, Petina Strickley, Paige Rabe (D.J.), and Lindsay Immegart. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30th at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 4PM to 6:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 7PM at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Interment will be private in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 or Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory, 931 Isabella St, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
