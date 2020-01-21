Services
Robert Kroell Obituary
Robert Kroell

Blue Ash - Kroell, Robert L. (Rosie). Age 82. Passed away January 20, 2020. Devoted husband of Barbara (née Berry) for 62 years. Loving father of Mark (Patty), Matt (Kathy), Mike (Lindy), Marty (Colleen), Mitch (Judy), Rob (Susan) Kroell and Maria (Tom) Mierke. Cherished grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 3. He is survived by 3 siblings, Shirley, Tom and Marianne as well as many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Florence Kroell. Visitation Friday January 24, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sharonville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Purcell Marian H.S. Alumni Assoc. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
