Robert L. Bergen
Deer Park - Beloved husband of Janet Bergen (nee Haeufle) for 65 years. Devoted father of Allan (Leslie) Bergen, Kathy (Ken) Hoverman, Rob (Caron) Bergen, Susan (Tim) Toelke, Amy (Greg) Varacalli and Julie (Bryan) Wright. Cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by 2 grandsons and his 5 siblings. Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 89. Private services will be held for the family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020