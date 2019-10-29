Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
3285 Mills Rd
Taylor Mill, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Carneal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Carneal

Add a Memory
Robert L. Carneal Obituary
Robert L. Carneal

Independence - Robert L. Carneal, age 68, of Independence, KY passed away October 28, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired Shipping & Receiving Clerk for Firestone Building Products, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Taylor Mill. "Bob" enjoyed antiquing, fishing, watching T.V., hiking, being outside and going to yard sales. Most of all though, he enjoyed spending time with his family. His parents, William and Margaret Carneal preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife (of 44 years), Dorothy M. Kaub Carneal; children, Mary M. Childress (John), Katherine A. Carneal, Robert W. Carneal (Amy), Joseph T. Carneal (Natasha), and Thomas M. Carneal; brother, William W. Carneal, III; and thirteen grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Rd., Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Interment with military honors will be at St. Cecilia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , , St. Patrick Church, or the American Liver Foundation. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now