Robert L. Carneal
Independence - Robert L. Carneal, age 68, of Independence, KY passed away October 28, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired Shipping & Receiving Clerk for Firestone Building Products, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Taylor Mill. "Bob" enjoyed antiquing, fishing, watching T.V., hiking, being outside and going to yard sales. Most of all though, he enjoyed spending time with his family. His parents, William and Margaret Carneal preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife (of 44 years), Dorothy M. Kaub Carneal; children, Mary M. Childress (John), Katherine A. Carneal, Robert W. Carneal (Amy), Joseph T. Carneal (Natasha), and Thomas M. Carneal; brother, William W. Carneal, III; and thirteen grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Rd., Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Interment with military honors will be at St. Cecilia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , , St. Patrick Church, or the American Liver Foundation. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019