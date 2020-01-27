|
Robert L. "BOB" CLARK
Cincinnati - age 85, passed away on January 25, 2020. Robert was born in Dearborn County, Indiana to Fred and Cleo Clark. Robert was married to Bobbie Clark for 64 years. He was preceded in death by wife; daughter, Karen Farthing; grandson, Robert Matthew Clark; parents; siblings, Mary Lou Luke, Janice Fay Mergenthal, Myrna Lea Rohner and Keith Clark. Robert is survived by son, Greg (Laura) Clark; son-in-law, Mike Farthing; grandchildren, Gracie, Sarah, Lauren and Bill; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Hadley; siblings, Hazel Schuck, Cathy Wasson and Fred Clark. Robert will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Memorial Services will be at 10:30 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The First Presbyterian Church of Harrison, Ohio, 115 South Vine Street, Harrison, Ohio 45030. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Harrison, Ohio, Building Fund, 115 South Vine Street, Harrison, Ohio 45030. Arrangements by The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020