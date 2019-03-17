|
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Virginia Schaffer Derrenkamp and the late Mary L. Derrenkamp. Dear father of Michael (Kim) Derrenkamp, Diane (Willy) Wilson and the late Robert Derrenkamp, Jr. Step-father of Jim, Jerry, Jeff, Justin and the late John Schaffer. Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Dorothy Anneken and John Derrenkamp. Brother-in-law of Doris Derrenkamp. Bob passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 77. He was a member of St. Patrick's K of C #1747. Visitation at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, Tuesday, March 19, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to Roger Bacon High School or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019