Robert L. Fluegeman
Colerain Twp. - Robert L. Fluegeman, loving husband of Patricia A. Fluegeman (nee Hinterlong) for 63 years. Beloved father of Michael (Qian Yi) Fluegeman, David (Michelle) Fluegeman, Sharon (Thomas) Sweitzer, and the late Daniel Fluegeman. Devoted grandfather of Tara, Lydia, Ashton, Paige, Mia J, Elwood, Greta, and great-grandfather of Jenna. Dear brother of the late Albert Fluegeman. Died July 26, 2020. Age 89. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4th from 10:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at St. John the Baptist Church 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. (45252). Social distancing and facemasks highly recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fernbach-Werner Nature Preserve, 3455 Poole Road (45251). Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home www.mrfh.com
