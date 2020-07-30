1/1
Robert L. Fluegeman
1930 - 2020
Robert L. Fluegeman

Colerain Twp. - Robert L. Fluegeman, loving husband of Patricia A. Fluegeman (nee Hinterlong) for 63 years. Beloved father of Michael (Qian Yi) Fluegeman, David (Michelle) Fluegeman, Sharon (Thomas) Sweitzer, and the late Daniel Fluegeman. Devoted grandfather of Tara, Lydia, Ashton, Paige, Mia J, Elwood, Greta, and great-grandfather of Jenna. Dear brother of the late Albert Fluegeman. Died July 26, 2020. Age 89. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4th from 10:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at St. John the Baptist Church 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. (45252). Social distancing and facemasks highly recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fernbach-Werner Nature Preserve, 3455 Poole Road (45251). Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home www.mrfh.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
July 31, 2020
Words can not express our sympathy...
May God help us to surround you with our love in this time of great loss. You are loved with an Everlasting Love.
It is our hope that God's presence, through the Holy Spirit will surround you. Love from us to all of the family.
Steve and Dona Black
Dona Black
Family
