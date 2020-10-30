1/1
Robert L. Huber
Robert L. Huber

Cincinnati - Robert L. Huber, beloved husband of 60 years to the late Janice H. Huber (née Von Bargen), loving father of Jill (Steve) Elliott, Scott (Joyce) Huber, and Robert (Leslie) Huber, dear grandfather of Lindsey (JR) Hazenfield, Kimberly (Jack) Skidmore, Alyssa Elliott, Rob Huber, Tori (Ryan) Lewellyn, Zachary (Elise) Huber, Hannah (Tyler) Joldersma, Gracie (John) Holway, and Luke Huber, great-grandfather of 10, brother of Luella Smith, and the late William Huber, passed away Monday October 27, 2020 at age 95. Bob graduated from Hughes High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Cincinnati and also earned his CPA designation. He worked at Procter & Gamble, where he met his wife, and at Deloitte Haskins & Sells, before joining the IRS where he worked as an Appeals Officer for 30 years. His life will be celebrated with a private service for the family. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
