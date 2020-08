Robert L. McGeorgeColerain Twp. - Robert L. McGeorge "Mac", beloved husband of the late Mary Jo (nee Tout) McGeorge. Devoted father of Robert (Becky) McGeorge, Michael McGeorge and Bruce (Sandy) McGeorge. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Uncle of Sherry (Mark) Rosemeyer. Mac passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (August 4) from 10:30-11:30am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church - White Oak at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials my made to Hospice of Cincinnati . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com