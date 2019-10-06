|
|
Robert L Murray
Robert L Murray, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Robert was born on August 3, 1944 in Morrow, OH to Leslie and Dorothy (Hammiel) Murray. He retired from Ford Developed Company after over 25 years.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Leslie, mother, Dorothy, and his siblings, Howard, Rex, Theodore, Ralph, Hilda, Beverly, and Audrey. He was preceded by his late wives Gracie (Miracle) and Patricia (Brockman). He is survived by his child, Mary, and step-children, Belinda, Mike, Tim, and grandchildren, Tony, Grace, Adam, Kyle, James, Chris, Michael, Jaime, and Brian. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life is scheduled for October 27th, 1pm, at Nesbit Park, Loveland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the on his behalf.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019