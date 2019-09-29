Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hyde Park Community UMC
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hyde Park Community UMC
Robert L. Williams

Robert L. Williams Obituary
Robert L. Williams

Cincinnati - Prof. Emeritus DAAP, UC. Robert L Williams age 93 passed 8.11.2019. Predeceased by Ruth Alice Williams & son Peter W. Williams. He loved and served his family, his church, his professional architectural community and his Hyde Park neighborhood. Survived by Stephen & Cheryl Williams & family, Ellen & David Estes & family. In lieu of flowers donations welcome to HPCUMC OR Bay View Student Scholarship Fund. Friends and family may gather on Saturday Oct 5 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Hyde Park Community UMC. For full obituary & donation addresses please view www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
Remember
