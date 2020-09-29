Robert Lansing Porter, Sr.



Erlanger, KY - Robert Lansing Porter Sr., age 93, of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away with his family by his side on September 27, 2020, just one week shy of his 94th birthday. Bob was a retired businessman, after 39 years building and running one of the largest distributors of wholesale automotive parts in the tri-state. Bob served in the United States Marine Corps as a corporal, was an expert marksman, and received an honorable medical discharge. His expert marksmanship was witnessed throughout his life while hunting with his family and large group of loyal friends. With a .22 caliber rifle he could break a hickory nut thrown in the air. Bob was a member of The American Legion Post 277, Department of Kentucky & Walton-Verona lodge number 719. He had an uncanny ability at math and could quickly add the most complex equations in record speed. Bob was a member of the Florence United Methodist Church. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta (married for 69 years), brothers, Plumas Porter and Ben Porter, sisters, Irene Jenkins and Eleanor Smith, and grandson, Jared Bastin Porter. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Tackett (Ron); sons, Robert Porter Jr. (Connie) and Bart Porter (Emily); sister, Christine Antrobus; grandchildren Shawn Murdock, Owen Tackett, Amber Lester, Robert Porter III, Logan Porter, Adelyn Porter, Juliet Porter; great-grandchildren, Megan Loschiavo, Patrick Lester, Lawson Murdock, Abigail Lester, Aiden Tackett, Maclain Murdock, Hanna Tackett, Henry Lester, Lansing Porter, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Bob was such a kind person and always enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, fishing and hunting trips with family and friends, and watching UK basketball and the Cincinnati Reds.



The forced isolation and quarantine caused by the coronavirus in nursing homes significantly contributed to the rapid decline in health of Bob and others.



Services will be held at Florence United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm with the funeral ceremony immediately following. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50% of the church's normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks.



Burial will USMC military honors will be at Johns Hills Cemetery, Highland Heights, KY.



Memorial donations requested to:



Johns Hill Cemetery (non-profit), PO Box 72844, Newport, KY 41072 or



Florence United Methodist Church (non-profit), 8585 Old Toll Road, Florence, KY 41042 or



Bedside Campers, Inc. (non-profit), 541 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 500,



Crescent Springs, KY 41017-5710



The Porter family would like to publicly thank both the Erlanger Baptist Village Care Center and Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home for their excellent care of Bob and Alberta Porter.









