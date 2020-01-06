Services
Cold Spring - Robert Charles "Bobby" Lee, 56, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away suddenly Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home. Bobby was born September 28, 1963 in Fort Thomas, KY, to his parents Donna Lea (nee Fischer) Lee and the late Charles William Lee. He was a machine operator for Segepo-FSM, Cold Spring, KY. Bobby was an Army Veteran, and a life member of Lawler-Hanlon VFW Post #5662, Newport, KY. He was also a member of the Creekside Social Riders. In addition to his mother, Bobby is survived by his wife, Lora (nee Riley) Lee; two children, Ryan Lee and Rebecca Brashear; two siblings, Kevin Lee and Dawn (Gene) Hillard. Visitation 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Friday, January 10th at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at the Alexandria Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
