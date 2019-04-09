|
|
Robert Lee Darpel
Ft. Mitchell - Robert Lee Darpel, 91, of Ft. Mitchell, KY, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, the Dixie Boys Club and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Bob retired from sales with Kruse Hardware in Cincinnati, OH. He dedicated his life to his loving wife and family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Bernard and Stella Darpel and wife: Patricia "Paddy" Darpel. He is survived by daughters: Risa (Tony) Maile and Becky Darpel; sons: Gary (Michelle) Darpel and Toby (Angela) Darpel; sisters: Anna Mae Hammons and Margie (Mick) Duncan; brothers: Charlie Darpel, Larry Darpel and George (Katie) Darpel; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer, Tara, Stacey, Julie and Hayley and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4:30 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Entombment will be in Mother of God Cemetery on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Memorials are suggested to Be Concerned, the Molloy Building, 1100 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011 or the Holy Cross Scholarship Fund, 3612 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019