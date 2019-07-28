Services
Robert Lee Girkin Sr.


1947 - 2019
Robert Lee Girkin Sr. Obituary
Robert Lee Girkin, Sr.

Port Charlotte, FL - Sept 2, 1947-July 17, 2019

Robert Lee Girkin, Sr., 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. Robert was born to Cyrus Robert and Ruth Girkin on September 2, 1947 in Chester, PA. Robert loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, but most of all he loved to be with his wife. He will forever be missed by all who loved and knew him. Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Linda; his son, Robert Lee Girkin, Jr. of Kentucky; his sister, Karen Girkin of Lady lake, FL and his brother, Gary Girkin of Alexandria, KY. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date by the family. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
